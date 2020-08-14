Disloyal, The Foreword: The Real Real Donald Trump

Author:     Michael Cohen
Source:     Disloyal
Publication Date:     14 August 2020 (used)
 Link: https://disloyalthebook.com/download-the-disloyal-foreword-written-by-michael-cohen/"

Here is the introduction to Michael Cohen’s soon to be published book Disloyal. Coupled with his niece’s book I think we are seeing the real Donald Trump, and it is going to be uglier than anyone could imagine. It will be interesting to see how Republican voters respond to the truth. Whether any level of corruption, crime, racism, sexism, and incompetence will repel them. That will tell us a lot about America.

The President of the United States wanted me dead.

Michael D. Cohen, second from left, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, with Michael T. Flynn, left, and former Gov. Rick Perry of Texas at Trump Tower in December. Mr. Cohen delivered the peace plan to Mr. Flynn a week before Mr. Flynn resigned as national security adviser. Credit: Sam Hodgson/ The New York Times

Or, let me say it the way Donald Trump would: He wouldn’t mind if I was dead. That was how Trump talked. Like a mob boss, using language carefully calibrated to convey his desires and demands, while at the same time employing deliberate indirection to insulate himself and avoid actually ordering a hit on his former personal attorney, confidant, consigliere, and, at least in my heart, adopted son.

Driving south from New York City to Washington, DC on I-95 on the cold, gray winter morning of February 24th, 2019, en route to testify against President Trump before both Houses of Congress, I knew he wanted me gone before I could tell the nation what I know about him. Not the billionaire celebrity savior of the country or lying lunatic, not the tabloid tycoon or self-anointed Chosen One, not …

Link to Full Article:  Disloyal, The Foreword: The Real Real Donald Trump
Gerry Wass

Thank you for posting that. Even this foreword is going to make some difference because his voice rings with truth and redemption.

