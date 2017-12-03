Digisexuality Likely To Rise As Sex Robots Become More Popular

With the rise of technology, so too comes the rise of a new category of intimacy. Digisexuals, or people who primarily use technology for sexual satisfaction, could soon become more prolific in society, according to experts.…
A few years ago I went to Japan and, while I was there I asked to be taken to a coffin hotel. No this is not a horror movie set, well not exactly. This is a kind of “hotel” made up of stacked fiberglas tubes about four feet high, by four feet wide, and 8 feet long. Young men rent and sleep in these spaces, and share common bathrooms.
After talking with the residents I was invited to go to dinner with eight of them, all in their 20s to early 30s, and was happily surprised to discover that several spoke English well enough to have a substantive conversation. For the rest I had my minder who translated for me. It was a very interesting evening for many reasons but the one that has stayed uppermost in my mind was the realization that the one thing they all had in common was that they lived basically in virtual reality through avatars.
They went to work, they hung out a bit together, but mostly they lived in virtual worlds constructed for them, or that they constructed with others. It was in that world that they had their meaningful relationships. Not one of them had a girl friend in real life, only a couple had even dated and, although I couldn’t be sure, I think they were all virgins.
Since then I have been following what I have come to think of as The Gamer Trend. That is men, mostly, but some women, who live the meaningful part of their lives in the virtual world.
Studies in both Japan and America show that a significant portion of Millennials and what sociologists have begun calling Generation Z or Linksters — roughly, it isn’t precise — those born after the Millennium — show delayed sexual activity, or no interpersonal sexuality at all.
At the same time another new trend is showing up in the social literature — Digisexuality. That is people, again principally men, whose sexual life is involved with gadgets, dolls, or even robots.
This report explains something of this growing trend.
With the rise of technology, so too comes the rise of a new category of intimacy. Digisexuals, or people who primarily use technology for sexual satisfaction, could soon become more prolific in society, according to experts.…
An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire
Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.
Pareese USA
The content of the workshop was groundbreaking and fantastic. Thank you very much. The scientific studies gave a lot of really important insights and helped to fortify motivation and commitment.
Margot Australia
This class exceeded expectations. My life feels perfectly aligned with all of the content, so much so that I couldn’t ignore the build-up of energy, the high vibrational quality in my body and mind. I practice qigong, and pranayama, and vedic chanting, etc., and am no stranger to shifts in vibration and states of consciousness. Thank you so much for acting as a guide on this spiritual journey. If you set the intention of my receiving your energetic gifts, I certainly felt the inflow. I’ve almost been moved to tears on several occasions these past few weeks. The Opening to the Infinite program has added much-needed context to a cosmic shift in consciousness that continues to unfold." My deepest gratitude,
Colleen USA
What I loved most concerning Stephan Schwartz' "Opening to the Infinite" 2014 online workshop is the simple, direct and precise manner with which he goes through sometimes complex concepts, experies or procedures, but also that he uses the right words to make us want to cross with him the boundaries of time, of space and of our intellectual and spiritual comfort zones.
Jean-Luc France
I found this workshop to be what I had hoped, which is that it raised my awareness by presenting the research that shows our consciousness is much more powerful, and important, than we realize in everyday life. There is something about having that realization that makes it possible to then act on it, and live differently in the world.
Diane USA
I've been formally trained in Controlled Remote Viewing for about 5 years, and I'm fairly adept at it. I found the guidance and audio tracks on RV to be helpful, however, which I wasn't expecting. Techniques employed so far have been of benefit and not at all at odds with my current methodology. I also found the research in all areas to be very enlightening and of great interest, especially in the topics of meditation and distance healing. I have started meditation practice again because of this and really like Stephan's smart approach for the 'modern mind'. Overall, I'm glad I took the course and am sad to see it over so soon.
Michael USA
I am using the meditation technique which has gotten me back into daily meditation thankfully, and the healing meditation was surprisingly helpful.
Kathleen USA