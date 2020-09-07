DHS draft document: White supremacists are greatest terror threat

Author:     BETSY WOODRUFF SWAN
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     09/04/2020 05:45 PM EDT
 Link: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/04/white-supremacists-terror-threat-dhs-409236"

This should come as no surprise to a regular SR reader. I have been saying for several years, since Trump brought them out of the shadows, that White Supremacist militias were the real civil violence threat in America. Civil violence has almost nothing to do with socially progressive demonstrations, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, except when the militias get involved as counter-demonstrators.

White supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the United States, according to a draft report from the Department of Homeland Security.

Editor’s Note: None of the DHS drafts POLITICO reviewed referred to a threat from Antifa, the loose cohort of militant left-leaning agitators who senior Trump administration officials have described as domestic terrorists.

Two later draft versions of the same document — all of which were reviewed by POLITICO — describe the threat from white supremacists in slightly different language. But all three drafts describe the threat from white supremacists as the deadliest domestic terror threat facing the U.S., listed above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups.

“Foreign terrorist organizations will continue to call for Homeland attacks but probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year,” all three documents say.

Russia “probably will be the primary covert foreign influence actor and purveyor of disinformation and misinformation in the Homeland,” the documents also say.

Former acting DHS Sec. Kevin McAleenan last year directed the department to start producing annual homeland threat assessments. POLITICO reviewed three drafts of this year’s report — titled DHS’s State of the Homeland Threat Assessment 2020 — all …

Link to Full Article:  DHS draft document: White supremacists are greatest terror threat
