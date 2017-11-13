Devolution and the Decline of Democracy

I have known John Alexander for 45 years, going back to when we were both in government in D.C.. All during that time we have been engaged in an ongoing conversation on geopolitics, and have come to agree about many things. John is an insightful commentator, and in this essay he raises issues that will be familiar to SR readers but which receive far too little attention generally.

The nation-state is a failing concept. Thus, I opined in my 2006 monograph, The Changing Nature of War. Also noted was that borders, once thought to be absolute, were in reality arbitrary. Importantly, ideology, not materialism, motivates many people and therefore sources of conﬂict and terrorism cannot be eliminated solely by reducing poverty. Further, it indicated personal allegiance(s) based on origin would no longer be assured. As evidenced by terrorist attacks in the U.S. this proved to be accurate. And finally, my analysis predicted that violence, while it will remain prominent, will be optional in future conﬂicts. It appears that both economic and cyber warfare have become a norm and without shots being fired prove that point as well.

Increasingly rapid devolution of boundaries has been occurring for the last several decades. Now, it seems that the United States is being tested to determine whether or not established continuity will be maintained. This piece argues America, as we have known it, is likely to subdivide in ways that are hard to forecast.

Throughout history national borders have changed. The outcome of wars and colonization were predominant reasons for realignments, and key factors were often based on the

  1. Michele
    Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Thanks for this very sane and thoughtful article by John Alexander. It seems to confirm findings based on remote viewing of future developments, research done by Prof. Schwartz. We might even now be witnessing the beginnings of more regional governments and settlements, some “corporate”, some “environmentalist”, etc. Even if a federal government still exists as an administrative entity, it could hold much less power . . . perhaps ending the nation-state war habit. Will humans come to live mostly regional lives worldwide? And will this and other big changes continue to occur increasingly faster, as is the tendency with technological advances?

