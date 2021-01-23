Contribute to Support SR

Despondent Trump Fans Find Solace in Fantasy of New ‘Patriot Party’

Author:     Mack Lamoureux and Ben Makuch
Source:     Vice
Publication Date:     January 21, 2021, 9:40am
 Link: https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7axpw/despondent-trump-fans-find-solace-in-fantasy-of-new-patriot-party"

It will be interesting in the coming months to see if the Republican Party survives in its current form, or splits and the christofascist Trumpers go off to start their own party. Here is one of the signs that such a trend is developing.

Trumpian christofascist paraphernalia

As President Donald Trump departed Washington for the final time, leaving his diehard fan base despondent, some of his most ardent supporters were busy fantasizing online about what they see as the very real next phase of the MAGA movement: The Patriot Party.

Online forums were filled with citations of a Wall Street Journal report that Trump, irritated by a perceived lack of loyalty from Republicans in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill invasion he helped foment, was considering starting his own nationalist political entity. While it’s unknown how serious the incredibly forgetful and famously fickle former president is about the idea, his followers, desperate for a light in the void, latched onto it. 

“All on board the Patriot party train!!!” said one user on Patriots.win, the latest iteration of a fanatically pro-Trump message board that was booted from Reddit last year. “Cuz if ya ain’t a Patriot, then yer a stinkin’ commie!…. Time to draw the line that matters,” followed up another user, angered by the GOP’s inability or unwillingness to install Trump as president despite his having lost a lopsided election in November.

The Patriot Party is the talk of the boards, even among those …

Link to Full Article:  Despondent Trump Fans Find Solace in Fantasy of New ‘Patriot Party’
