Democrats warn the FBI that a GOP senator is 'laundering' a foreign operation to attack Biden: report

Author:     Matthew Chapman
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     19 July 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/congressional-leaders-warn-the-fbi-a-gop-senator-is-laundering-a-foreign-operation-to-biden-report/"

I am not sure that it is possible to be an honest and ethical person and a Republican official. Certainly, honorable behavior is not the hallmark of Wisconsin’s Republican senator Ron Johnson.  And once again we see a foreign government using the Republican Party to rig an American election.

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson

On Monday, Politico reported that Democratic congressional leaders have sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding a briefing on foreign efforts to target members of Congress as part of an influence campaign.

“Among the Democrats’ concerns is that a Senate investigation being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has become a vehicle for ‘laundering’ a foreign influence campaign to damageDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to two people familiar with the demand,” reported Natasha Bertrand. “Though the letter did not mention the Johnson investigation, it included a classified addendum that the two sources say identified the probe as one of the sources of their concern.”

The letter was signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA).Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, opened the investigation ostensibly to audit the origins of the Russia investigation in the previous administration. But even some Republicans have raised concerns that the overly political nature of the probe will backfire on them.

Link to Full Article:  Democrats warn the FBI that a GOP senator is 'laundering' a foreign operation to attack Biden: report
