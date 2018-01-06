Declining oxygen in the global ocean and coastal waters

Author:     Denise Breitburg, Lisa A. Levin, Andreas Oschlies, Marilaure Grégoire, Francisco P. Chavez, Daniel J. Conley, Véronique Garçon, Denis Gilbert, Dimitri Gutiérrez,, Kirsten Isensee, Gil S. Jacinto, Karin E. Limburg, Ivonne Montes, S. W. A. Naqvi, Grant C. Pitcher, Nancy N. Rabalais, Michael R. Roman19, Kenneth A. Rose, Brad A. Seibel, Maciej Telszewski, Moriaki Yasuhara, Jing Zhang
Source:     Science
Publication Date:     Science 05 Jan 2018: Vol. 359, Issue 6371, eaam7240 DOI: 10.1126/science.aam7240
 Link: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/359/6371/eaam7240"

More bad news about the stupidity of human policies affecting the world ocean, and a description of what is coming.

Beneath the waves, oxygen disappears

As plastic waste pollutes the oceans and fish stocks decline, unseen below the surface another problem grows: deoxygenation. Breitburg et al. review the evidence for the downward trajectory of oxygen levels in increasing areas of the open ocean and coastal waters. Rising nutrient loads coupled with climate change—each resulting from human activities—are changing ocean biogeochemistry and increasing oxygen consumption. This results in destabilization of sediments and fundamental shifts in the availability of key nutrients. In the short term, some compensatory effects may result in improvements in local fisheries, such as in cases where stocks are squeezed between the surface and elevated oxygen minimum zones. In the longer term, these conditions are unsustainable and may result in ecosystem collapses, which ultimately will cause societal and economic harm.

Science, this issue p. eaam7240

Structured Abstract

BACKGROUND

Oxygen concentrations in both the open ocean and coastal waters have been declining since at least the middle of the 20th century. This oxygen loss, or deoxygenation, is one of the most important changes occurring in an ocean increasingly modified by human activities that have raised temperatures, CO2 levels, and nutrient inputs and have altered the abundances and distributions

