Debunking the “abortion regret” narrative: Data shows women feel relief, not regret

Author:     CORINNE ROCCA
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JANUARY 13, 2020 1:50AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/01/12/debunking-the-abortion-regret-narrative-our-data-shows-women-feel-relief-not-regret/"

You hear it in almost any conversation with an anti-choice advocate, “Those poor women. You know it devastates their lives; they’re filled with regret.” Is that true, you certainly hear it over and over? Well, now we have some data.

In this study, “…we learned that after 5 years, 99 percent of women reported their abortion was the right decision.”

Here is my view very simply: Every human being as a fundamental right must have control over their own body.

Protesters hold signs as they rally in support of Planned Parenthood and pro-choice
Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP /Getty

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a Kentucky law requiring doctors to describe ultrasound images and play fetal heartbeat sounds to people seeking abortions. The state argued that these images and sounds best “inform a patient of the nature and consequences of an abortion.” In 2007, Justice Anthony Kennedy based his decision to ban an abortion procedure on the grounds that “while we find no reliable data to measure the phenomenon, it seems unexceptionable to conclude some women come to regret their choice” to have an abortion.

The specter of “abortion regret” has been used by lawmakers and judges alike to impose or uphold rules making it harder for people to get abortions. In Kansas, doctors must tell their patients that life begins at conception and the fetus is a separate living being — neither of which is supported by medical research. Women in Kentucky who want an abortion now must undergo an ultrasound and hear a description of their fetus. And in states like Missouri or North Carolina, women must have at least two appointments with a waiting period …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Debunking the “abortion regret” narrative: Data shows women feel relief, not regret

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com