Death by Police is Now the 6th Leading Cause of Death Among Young Men

Source:     the real news network
Publication Date:     August 8, 2019
 Link: https://therealnews.com/stories/death-by-police-is-now-the-6th-leading-cause-of-death-among-young-men"

Here is an interview centered on several new well-conducted studies showing that in the United States, “Black men and women, Indigenous men and women, and Latino men have a higher lifetime risk of being killed by police than white people.”

On the basis of the data, if you are a person of color or Hispanic, anything other than White, in the U.S. the police are not servants of peace and protection they are just another gang of thugs to be avoided. It is out of control, it is rotting our societal wellbeing, and the source of the problem, in my opinion, are the police unions. And I usually support unions.

Story Transcript

MARC STEINER: Welcome to The Real News Network. I’m Marc Steiner.

Good to have you with us.

A groundbreaking new study came out today, published by the National Academy of Sciences. The lead author, whose name is Dr. Frank Edwards, Assistant Professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University of Newark–who joins us today–found that Black men and women, Indigenous men and women, and Latino men have a higher lifetime risk of being killed by police than white people. While that in and of itself might not be earth-shattering news to many–especially those people who live in those communities–the way the study was conducted goes deeper than many of those in the past because of new issues they could deal with that they couldn’t do before, using more than just the National Vital Statistics Systems mortality studies.

And we are now joined by Dr. Frank Edwards, who was the principal author of the Rutgers study. As I said, he’s Assistant Professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University of Newark. And welcome, good to have you with us. 

FRANK EDWARDS: Thanks for having me, Mark. 

MARC STEINER: Let’s start there. What I just said

