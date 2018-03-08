Danish Woman had a perfect response to Oprah

Denmark continues to hold the rank as the country where people are the happiest in the world. This Danish woman had a response that shocked Oprah on her thoughts on the misrepresentation of Democratic Socialism a few years back.
The enlightened Danish woman defended her country’s form of democracy with words Americans would do well learning and implementing sooner than later. The Danish woman told Oprah that happiness is considered a big success.
Oprah pointed out that in fact, Denmark is a Democratic Country but that it had Socialist views. One of the guests acknowledged that without hesitation. The other woman gave it the necessary context.
“Well, you might think so,” the Danish woman said. “We don’t necessarily think of it as that. We all think of it as being civilized; that you take care of your old and your sick. And you make sure that people get well educated. So we think of it more as being civilized.”
And that is what separates ideologies. Some are humane while others are intrinsically selfish and thus evil. A civilized country is about having programs …