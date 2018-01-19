Dad facing deportation who is sole caregiver to ill wife takes refuge at Detroit church

DETROIT, MICHIGAN — Saying it answers to a higher law, a historic Protestant congregation here said it is taking in an undocumented Albanian immigrant whom the U.S. wants to deport next week.
Last year, Central United Methodist Church, which sits next to Comerica Park, declared it was a sanctuary congregation open to those seeking refuge. That notion will be put to the test Jan. 25 when Ded Rranxburgaj, 48, of Southgate, Mich., is scheduled to be removed and sent back to his native Albania.
It is the first time a church in metro Detroit has announced that it is taking in an immigrant that Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to deport since President Donald Trump took office, immigration-rights advocates say.
ICE has what is called a “sensitive locations” policy that advises agents not to target houses of worship and schools.
► Jan. 16: Can courts stop deportation of disabled boy’s caregiver? Yes
► Jan. 15: Too old for DACA, man who spent 30 years of his life in …
Today on MSNBC they said the latest poll shows 39% approve of trump governance. Really!! This is America?? Some who forecast the future have seen either a national renewal or a devolvement to state and regional government to civil war in the 2020s. It seems that 2018 elections should give some idea of how this future could develop.
I don’t see any way we can continue down this road and remain a cohesive prosperous country that does not become more of a “shithole/house”(re:trump). I served 4 years in the USAF during Vietnam and am very discouraged by this cruel abusive government-not that things have been so grand in the past. Maybe trump is offering an opportunity of “reflection” to look with clear sight at our present and past to decide how or if we will maintain this corp/military/security state or will we chose compassionate human values.