Dad facing deportation who is sole caregiver to ill wife takes refuge at Detroit church

Author:     Niraj Warikoo
Source:     USA TODAY
Publication Date:     18 January 2018
 Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/dad-facing-deportation-who-is-sole-caregiver-to-ill-wife-takes-refuge-at-detroit-church/ar-AAuP8I4"

I never thought I would see an America where armed agents of the government dragged people out of the normal places where Americans live their lives. Tearing them literally away from the arms of their children, handcuffing them and putting them on a plane to a country of which they may know little or nothing, having never been. They may not even speak the language. And in the process of doing this leave a family of American citizens destroyed. I just never thought I would read a story like this one. We stand at a crossroads, both as individuals, and as a nation.  What do you think we should do? What are you doing to make that happen?

Ded Rranxburgaj of Southgate, Mich., talks at a press conference Jan. 16, 2018, after taking sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church in Detroit while facing deportation.
Credit: Romain Blanquart/Detroit Free Press

DETROIT, MICHIGAN — Saying it answers to a higher law, a historic Protestant congregation here said it is taking in an undocumented Albanian immigrant whom the U.S. wants to deport next week.

Last year, Central United Methodist Church, which sits next to Comerica Park, declared it was a sanctuary congregation open to those seeking refuge. That notion will be put to the test Jan. 25 when Ded Rranxburgaj, 48, of Southgate, Mich., is scheduled to be removed and sent back to his native Albania.

It is the first time a church in metro Detroit has announced that it is taking in an immigrant that Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to deport since President Donald Trump took office, immigration-rights advocates say.

ICE has what is called a “sensitive locations” policy that advises agents not to target houses of worship and schools.

► Jan. 16: Can courts stop deportation of disabled boy’s caregiver? Yes

► Jan. 15: Too old for DACA, man who spent 30 years of his life in

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Dad facing deportation who is sole caregiver to ill wife takes refuge at Detroit church

Comments

  1. Will
    Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Today on MSNBC they said the latest poll shows 39% approve of trump governance. Really!! This is America?? Some who forecast the future have seen either a national renewal or a devolvement to state and regional government to civil war in the 2020s. It seems that 2018 elections should give some idea of how this future could develop.

    I don’t see any way we can continue down this road and remain a cohesive prosperous country that does not become more of a “shithole/house”(re:trump). I served 4 years in the USAF during Vietnam and am very discouraged by this cruel abusive government-not that things have been so grand in the past. Maybe trump is offering an opportunity of “reflection” to look with clear sight at our present and past to decide how or if we will maintain this corp/military/security state or will we chose compassionate human values.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com