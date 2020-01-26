D.C. sues Trump organization, alleging inflated inaugural party bills

Author:     JOSH GERSTEIN
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     01/22/2020 06:52 PM EST
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/22/dc-sues-trump-organization-alleging-inflated-inaugural-party-bills-102123

There are certain constants about criminal Trump. One of the strongest is that in every instance where money is involved his greed and grifter nature always prevails. Just look at the thousands of lawsuits from upaid contractors, cheated partners, and grifted customers, as well as the multi-million dollar settlements Trump has had to pay. He is the very definition of a thug.

In the middle of the impeachment these “little” stories, which in more ordinary times would be massive scandals, just get lost, so I am going to feature just two of them today to make this point.

The Trump International Hotel.
Credit: Gabriella Demczuk/Getty

President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and his private business empire were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that his luxury hotel in Washington illegally received more than $1 million from inauguration-related event space rentals that were grossly overpriced and in some cases not even used.

The suit filed by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine alleges that city’s laws governing nonprofit organizations were violated when the Trump International Hotel charged the Presidential Inaugural Committee inflated prices to use ballrooms and other spaces during the festivities surrounding Trump’s swearing-in three years ago.

In a conference call announcing the suit, Racine accused the committee, the Trump Organization and the hotel of “blatantly and unlawfully abusing nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family.”

While donations to the inaugural committee were not tax deductible, the organization was a nonprofit and received tax advantages from that status, the D.C. attorney general added.

“Nonprofits are unique entities that function as public trusts,” said Racine, who is trying to recover the money from the Trump businesses so it can be put to public benefit. “The committee has a legal responsibility to avoid unreasonable, wasteful expenses,” he said.

The suit

Link to Full Article:  D.C. sues Trump organization, alleging inflated inaugural party bills

