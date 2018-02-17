Cybersecurity Threats Loom, Nation’s Outdated Election Infrastructure Must Be Upgraded

New York, N.Y. – Election officials across the country say they are heading into the 2018 midterms with outdated voting machines and computer systems, and many of them do not have the resources to replace them. In response to a nationwide survey distributed by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, 229 officials in 33 states reported they need to replace their voting machines by 2020. Most of these officials do not currently have enough funds for those replacements. The Brennan Center says these old machines are more vulnerable to breakdown, malfunction, and hacking.
“Too much of the nation’s election infrastructure is crumbling,” said Larry Norden, deputy director of the democracy program at the Brennan Center. “More than two-thirds of officials who told us they need to replace their machines before 2020 also said they have inadequate funds to do so. Continuing to use this equipment not only makes our elections more vulnerable to breakdown and malfunction, but to hacking as well. Election officials across the country are ringing the alarm. And so far, lawmakers have failed to listen.”
If voting actually mattered, I would find this interesting. However, politics in this country runs primarily by (s)election. The two (one) party system (s)elects the candidates which the oligarchy appoints. They alternate red or blue to keep people thinking things can change when in reality the ship sails where the oligarchy decides it is going to sail with minor variations. We have interfered with scores of elections in other countries. Do the blue Nazis think that we can do unto others and never have anyone try the same thing back on us? The whole thing is a farce which distracts everyone from healing our people and our land. Which is exactly the point! Healing our people and our land are not going to occur via politics..which have been hijacked and corrupted almost since the beginning of this country. The healing starts inside each of us and will spread as we come together in community. Distract and divide is what the red & red Nazis do best. Support them at all of our peril.