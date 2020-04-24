COVID Deniers: Anti-Science Coronavirus Denial Overlaps with Climate Denial

“Government should be doing little or next to nothing,” Richard Ebeling wrote in a post about COVID-19 republished on March 24 by the Heartland Institute. “The problem is a social and medical one, and not a political one.”
“I just think we’re going to be fine. I think everything is going to be fine,” Heartland editorial director and research fellow Justin Haskins said about COVID-19 during a March 13 episode of the podcast In the Tank. “I really don’t think this is going to be a problem even two to three months from now.”
On Dec. 31, 2019, “a pneumonia of unknown cause” was first reported to the World Health Organization’s China Country Office — and in the months following that report, the disease now known as COVID-19 spread to infect millions of people worldwide and seems well on its way to killing hundreds of thousands — while experts warn that the presumed death toll may be significantly higher than we yet know.COVID-19 DenialCOVID-19 & Climate ComparisonsGive Me Freedom or Give Me COVIDClimate Deniers & the ‘China Virus’Climate Deniers & Coronavirus ‘Cures’COVID-19 & Fossil Fuel PromotersCOVID-19 & Plastic PromotersCOVID Deniers & Attacks on RenewablesCOVID-19 Denier Attacks on WHOCOVID Denier Conspiracy Theories
As the virus spread, so too did misinformation: baseless …