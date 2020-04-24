COVID Deniers: Anti-Science Coronavirus Denial Overlaps with Climate Denial

I have increasingly been noticing a correlation between Covid-19 deniers and climate deniers. The same names keep appearing in both denier efforts; the same Republican funded institutes, the same Republican thinktanks, the same Republican politicians, the same Republican media.

The willful ignorance and disinformation purveyed by these organizations,  these people, in my opinion, is actually an act of murder. Forty-two thousand American, men, women, and children are dead in large measure because of the denierism, incompetence, ideology, theology, and greed of these Republicans.

We could not stop Covid-19 appearing in the U.S., but we most certainly could have responded and handled this pandemic very differently.

“Government should be doing little or next to nothing,” Richard Ebeling wrote in a post about COVID-19 republished on March 24 by the Heartland Institute. “The problem is a social and medical one, and not a political one.”

“I just think we’re going to be fine. I think everything is going to be fine,” Heartland editorial director and research fellow Justin Haskins said about COVID-19 during a March 13 episode of the podcast In the Tank. “I really don’t think this is going to be a problem even two to three months from now.”

On Dec. 31, 2019, “a pneumonia of unknown cause” was first reported to the World Health Organization’s China Country Office — and in the months following that report, the disease now known as COVID-19 spread to infect millions of people worldwide and seems well on its way to killing hundreds of thousands — while experts warn that the presumed death toll may be significantly higher than we yet know.COVID-19 DenialCOVID-19 & Climate ComparisonsGive Me Freedom or Give Me COVIDClimate Deniers & the ‘China Virus’Climate Deniers & Coronavirus ‘Cures’COVID-19 & Fossil Fuel PromotersCOVID-19 & Plastic PromotersCOVID Deniers & Attacks on RenewablesCOVID-19 Denier Attacks on WHOCOVID Denier Conspiracy Theories

As the virus spread, so too did misinformation: baseless …

Will
Guest
Will

I think this falls under the rubric “that stupidity kills but not fast enough”. Day after day the rank corruption and incompetence continues to grow unchecked. And how is it guns and virus are conflated? The clown show continues while climate heating grows with Greenland melting maybe underestimated by a factor of two. The agriculture industrial complex is in free fall with no plans in place to keep food on the shelf. The chaos-in-chief continues his attacks against the people who actually do the work of planting and harvesting shipping and delivery of the very basis of life. Do we… Read more »

