Why does it cost $32,093 just to give birth in America?

Author:     Jessica Glenza
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 16 Jan 2018 02.00 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jan/16/why-does-it-cost-32093-just-to-give-birth-in-america"

The American Illness Profit System  is literally killing doctors and nurses, as well as a lot of patients. It produces dreadful social outcome data, and the cost… The cost is insane. This report just focuses on one aspect of the problem, the cost of childbirth.

Stella Apo Osae-Twum and her children
Credit: Guardian

Stella Apo Osae-Twum and her husband did everything by the book. They went to a hospital covered by insurance, saw an obstetrician in their plan, but when her three sons – triplets – were born prematurely, bills started rolling in.

The hospital charged her family $877,000 in total.

“When the bills started coming, to be very honest, I was an emotional wreck,” said Apo Osae-Twum. “And this is in the midst of trying to take care of three babies who were premature.”

America is the most expensive nation in the world to give birth. When things go wrong – from pre-eclampsia to premature birth – costs can quickly spiral into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. While the data is limited, experts in medical debt say the costs of childbirth factor into thousands of family bankruptcies in America each year.

It’s nearly impossible to put a price tag on giving birth in America, since costs vary dramatically by state and hospital. But one 2013 study by the the advocacy group Childbirth Connection found that, on average, hospitals charged $32,093 for an uncomplicated vaginal birth and newborn care, and $51,125 for a standard …

