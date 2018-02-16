Correction
Yesterday all the media was reporting this was the 18th school shooting since 1 January 2018. Today I had more time to dig into this and I think the correct number ought to be that Florida is the 8th school shooting, since 1 January. The 18 number involves both shootings on school grounds and near schools, and I think with that definition it ought to be 17.
The issue is how this is defined. The original number appears to have come from Everytown for Gun Safety an advocacy group that tracks these things. According to Everytown, “any time a firearm discharges a live round inside a school building or on a school campus or grounds,” it counts as a school shooting, regardless of whether or not the shooting results in injury or death.
The Washington Post, I think, has the best take: “Just five of Everytown’s 18 school shootings listed for 2018 happened during school hours and resulted in any physical injury. Three others appeared to be intentional shootings but did not hurt anyone. Two more involved guns — one carried by a school police officer and the other by a licensed peace officer who ran a college club — that were unintentionally fired and, again, led to no injuries. At least seven of Everytown’s 18 shootings took place outside normal school hours.”
That said it is still a horrifying amount of violence, injury, and death in American schools, unmatched in any other developed nation in the world.