Corporate Media’s Sanders Denialism Is Only Getting Worse

Author:     Alan MacLeod
Source:     truthdig
Publication Date:     FEB 14, 2020
 https://www.truthdig.com/articles/corporate-medias-sanders-denialism-is-only-getting-worse/

In my view, the Democrats have a serious problem, and if they don’t resolve it Trump could get re-elected. There is a great schism between the corporatists who believe profit should be the first priority, and the social progressives, who have made wellbeing their first priority. In the interest of full disclosure, I am most definitely on the side of fostering wellbeing, and Bernie Sanders is my candidate. With either Warren or Klobuchar as Vice President.

The whole capitalist vs. socialist argument is wrongly conceived and a crock, little more than a political trick to stir emotion. And the corporate media’s deliberate smear of Bernie Sanders is despicable but predictable.  The appropriate question is: Does a social policy foster wellbeing? If it does it will inevitably be more efficient, more effective, easier to implement, more productive, nicer to live under, and much, much, cheaper. Sanders is proposing programs that foster wellbeing and are affordable, as the previous story comparing Canadian and American healthcare costs and social outcomes demonstrate.

Bernie Sanders
Credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The results from the New Hampshire primary are in—mercifully quickly—showing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders victorious with 26% of the vote, ahead of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg with 24%. However, it was third place Amy Klobuchar, with 20%, who seemed to draw the greatest media buzz. The Minnesota senator has received a lot of press attention of late—almost all of it positive.

Why Losing Is Actually Winning

CNN’s election panel (2/12/20) heaped praise upon her; former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe described her performance as “spectacular,” while Democratic strategist David Axelrod claimed she “has a great personal touch.” Vox’s Matthew Yglesias (2/11/20) called her “the thinking moderate Democrat’s electability candidate.” The Week (2/10/20) said she had “clearly touched a chord” with the electorate, and NPR (2/12/20) claimed her third place was a victory that “shocked the establishment.”

The Christian Science Monitor (2/11/20) suggested her rise was a win for Midwestern values and pragmatism, portraying her as the “kinder,” “forgiving” and “empathetic” candidate. This might surprise some readers, as Klobuchar presents herself as a tough-on-crime former prosecutor, and is known …

Link to Full Article:  Corporate Media’s Sanders Denialism Is Only Getting Worse

Will
Guest
Will

I like Bernie and support all his positions but speaking as an old person he is too old and too polarizing. Also he lacks experience in managing/governing that will be critical for the next president to rebuild the massive destruction that lord trump leaves, yes leaves, behind. I have thought for sometime that Bloomberg should be the next president. Yes another very rich guy who is buying his way into office. These are times we live in and he has a track record of learning and growing in office. And to me it is clear based on the current Democratic… Read more »

49 minutes ago

