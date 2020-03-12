Coronavirus Will Spread Faster Because We Lack Universal Health Care

A critical factor accelerating the spread of coronavirus in the United States is our lack of universal health care.
As we debate the costs of providing medical treatment for all, and as the virus tears through the fabric of our society, it’s become clear that many of the factors accelerating the spread of illness and death associated with this new plague are associated with the for-profit nature of our health care system.
Because we have a patchwork medical system whose primary motivating engine is corporate profit, rather than a unified public medical system whose motivating engine is the health of the public, communicable diseases are treated in a mindset of individual outcome. Our system focuses on the immediate needs of insured patients rather than treating the overall disease as a public emergency, thus hampering the containment and treatment of epidemics like these.
Because they have not been profitable, there is no available stock of testing equipment or preventative materials such as masks to be available for the general public. …