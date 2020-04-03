Coronavirus vs. Governors: Ranking the Best and Worst State Leaders

When you stress a system its flaws and failures are brought into sharp focus, every engineer knows that, and we are currently witnessing it in the person of the difference between states governed by Republican values, and those governed by Democratic values.

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine (right) and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis

Sometimes, it takes a national crisis to change what’s fashionable in politics. A pandemic erupts, and suddenly, experts-be-damned populism loses some of its allure. A record of sober technocratic experience becomes an asset instead of an albatross. And after many years of being relegated to the cheap seats, America’s governors have been thrust into the spotlight.

With President Donald Trump largely unable or unwilling to play the part of a national unifier or to take decisive action to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the leadership we normally expect from the Oval Office has instead come from state executives throughout the nation — or not.

Which governors have done a better job at meeting the moment, by acting decisively and boosting morale? And which have missed the moment, dragged their feet and succumbed to petty squabbling?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has received the lion’s share of attention, as his informative and emotive press conferences have made him an overnight national political star, albeit halfway through his third term. But his record in responding to the crisis is more complicated than the sheen lets on: his coronavirus

Link to Full Article:  Coronavirus vs. Governors: Ranking the Best and Worst State Leaders

