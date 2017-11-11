Why Are Conservatives More Susceptible to Believing Lies?

Author:     John Ehrenreich
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:    
Link: http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/science/2017/11/why_conservatives_are_more_susceptible_to_believing_in_lies.html"

I think it is very important to understand that you cannot get conservatives, christofascists particularly, to enter a reality based on facts. They don’t care about facts they care about their emotions, their fears and hates. That’s what Trump figured out, and why he is president. Here is a excellent essay addressing this topic.

Photo illustration by; Natalie Matthews-Ramo.
Credit for images: FoxNews and FoxNews.com.

Many conservatives have a loose relationship with facts. The right-wing denial of what most people think of as accepted reality starts with political issues: As recently as 2016, 45 percent of Republicans still believed that the Affordable Care Act included “death panels” (it doesn’t). A 2015 poll found that 54 percent of GOP primary voters believed then-President Obama to be a Muslim (…he isn’t).

Then there are the false beliefs about generally accepted science. Only 25 percent of self-proclaimed Trump voters agree that climate change is caused by human activities. Only 43 percent of Republicans overall believe that humans have evolved over time.

And then it gets really crazy. Almost 1 in 6 Trump voters, while simultaneously viewing photographs of the crowds at the 2016 inauguration of Donald Trump and at the 2012 inauguration of Barack Obama , insisted that the former were larger. Sixty-six percent of self-described “very conservative” Americans seriously believe that “Muslims are covertly implementing Sharia law in American courts.” Forty-six percent of Trump voters polled just after the 2016 election either thought that Hillary Clinton was connected to a child sex trafficking ring run

