Why Are Conservatives So Obsessed With Gun Rights Anyway?

Author:     JOHN EHRENREICH
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:     FEB 26, 201810:23 AM
https://slate.com/technology/2018/02/why-conservatives-are-so-obsessed-with-guns.html

Although only a few scholars focus on it (check out my papers on Academia.edu filed under my name or go to www.explorejournal.com) the factual reality is that the Republican Party is less a political party and more a psychophysical fear cult. That is the people who align with this demographic do not arrive at their affiliation by intellectual analysis; instead they are driven by psychophysical emotional issues. Here is one assessment of this process.

Why has support for gun rights become a hallmark of the Republican Party? There is nothing inevitable about the combination of economic and foreign policy conservatism with social conservatism. As late as the mid-1980s, conservative icons including Ronald Reagan supported gun control measures such as the Brady bill and a ban on assault weapons. Support for gun control legislation actually increased among Republicans in the 1980s. Unambiguous support for gun “rights” didn’t appear in the Republican Party platform until 1988. Even the National Rifle Association did not become fanatically opposed to any and all gun regulations until the late 1970s.

During his 2008 primary campaign against Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama famously proposed a crude psychological explanation for why traditionally Democratic-leaning groups of voters were being drawn to Republican positions on social issues. Industrial jobs had disappeared from the small towns of Pennsylvania and the Midwest, he noted, and Republicans and Democrats alike had failed to address the distress of these communities. So, he said, it’s not surprising that “they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion.”

Obama’s explanation was superficially plausible (and has been widely adapted to explain the appeal of Donald Trump), but …

Link to Full Article:  Why Are Conservatives So Obsessed With Gun Rights Anyway?

  1. Teresa
    Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:11 am

    So it is all about humans and their poor response to fear. Will look forward to seeing solutions to the mess we have created. Maybe when people who vibrate at a higher level outnumber people overcome by their own fears???

