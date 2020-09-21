Conservative media is setting the stage for delegitimizing a Biden victory

On Wednesday night, Fox’s Tucker Carlson aired an interview with Darren Beattie — a disgraced former Trump administration speechwriter who was fired for associating with alt-right racists. In the interview, Beattie accuses Democrats of using a CIA playbook to launch a “coup” against the elected government.
“It’s a regime change model favored by many in our national security apparatus, particularly against Eastern European countries, to overthrow target regimes they don’t like,” Beattie said, describing this as an “operation” designed by “literally the same people … who have a long history of using these tactics against foreign regimes they don’t like.”
That same night, Glenn Beck released a 50-minute special on YouTube and his news website, the Blaze, titled “How America Ends.” In one of his classic chalkboard presentations, Beck outlined what he sees as a plan to overthrow Trump that grew from the experience of Eastern European revolutions in the mid-2000s (so-called “color revolutions”). This scheme supposedly involves Democrats, Hollywood, a group of economists called modern monetary theorists, unions, and “the Marxist deep state.” If it succeeds, Beck warns, it will begin a new “civil war.”
Carlson and Beck are hardly alone in the …