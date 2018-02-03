Congress has quietly created a new health care crisis for 26 million Americans

Author:     Sarah Kliff
Publication Date:     Feb 2, 2018, 8:20am EST
There is something seriously wrong with a nation that would permit this.

Matilde Gonzalez (left) and Cesar Calles hold their son, Cesar Julian Calles, 10 months old, as Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center in Seattle, gives him a flu shot on January 11, 2018.
Credit: Ted S. Warren/AP

Last fall, Kim Wagenaar started to plan how she would close the health clinic she runs in rural North Carolina — when Congress let funding lapse for thousands of centers like hers 124 days ago and counting.

The Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center offers primary care services to patients, largely uninsured and unable to afford visits elsewhere. Its four buildings, scattered across suburban Charlotte and more rural areas to the north, do not suffer from low demand. They saw more than 8,000 patients last year alone.

“I’m usually a very optimistic person,” Wagenaar says. “I always feel like the community health centers have great support. But I’ll be honest, this is the first time I’m not 100 percent sure this will get fixed.”

Nationally, millions of Americans visit community health centers each year. An estimate from 2016 found the 2,000 centers provided care to 26.5 million people. They rely heavily on federal funds that have passed with …

  1. sam
    Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:48 am

    This should be a natural and powerful issue for the Democrats.

