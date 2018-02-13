Congress introduces record number of bills to prevent people from taking industry to court

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Industry-friendly lawmakers are waging a coordinated campaign with the Trump administration to strip Americans of their legal rights to use the courts to hold polluting companies and the government itself accountable for violations of bedrock environmental laws and other important public protections.
Members of Congress have introduced more than 50 bills over the past year that would make it extremely difficult or impossible for people to seek justice in a court of law, according to an in-depth analysis by the Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization. The proposed bills are targeting laws related to environmental protection, public health, consumer rights, and civil liberties.
The number of bills introduced in the current 115th Congress that would strip individuals of their legal rights to seek justice in a court of law have doubled from the previous Congress and quadrupled since the 112th Congress that ended in 2013. Similar to how credit card companies and other retailers block consumersfrom the use of a court of law to resolve disputes, …
Wake up Trump Supporters! His Administration is taking away your Right of Recourse against the Corporate Establishment. Obama did everything he could to increase the Public’s ability to seek satisfaction against Corporate pillaging and greed. Trump is doing everything he can to take your Rights away!
This is part of a longer term trend of the Government not trusting the citizenry.