Congress introduces record number of bills to prevent people from taking industry to court

Author:     MARK HAND
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     FEB 12, 2018, 11:40 AM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/lawmakers-coordinate-with-trump-51e3094167d3/"

Here is the latest on the Neo-feudalism Trend which I see gathering momentum day by day. Over and over the agencies led by Trump appointees are gutting the ability of the peasants to seek redress when the Uber-rich and their corporations trash their lives and the environment.

If Trump lasts four years the United States will be a radically different and massively diminished nation, but a small group will be preposterously rich, and cut off from the daily lives of 99% of Americans.

 February 16th 2017: U.S. President Donald Trump signs H.J. Res. 38, disapproving the rule submitted by the US Department of the Interior known as the Stream Protection Rule
WASHINGTON, D.C. –Industry-friendly lawmakers are waging a coordinated campaign with the Trump administration to strip Americans of their legal rights to use the courts to hold polluting companies and the government itself accountable for violations of bedrock environmental laws and other important public protections.

Members of Congress have introduced more than 50 bills over the past year that would make it extremely difficult or impossible for people to seek justice in a court of law, according to an in-depth analysis by the Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization. The proposed bills are targeting laws related to environmental protection, public health, consumer rights, and civil liberties.

The number of bills introduced in the current 115th Congress that would strip individuals of their legal rights to seek justice in a court of law have doubled from the previous Congress and quadrupled since the 112th Congress that ended in 2013. Similar to how credit card companies and other retailers block consumersfrom the use of a court of law to resolve disputes, …

  1. nexus5th
    Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 6:04 am

    Wake up Trump Supporters! His Administration is taking away your Right of Recourse against the Corporate Establishment. Obama did everything he could to increase the Public’s ability to seek satisfaction against Corporate pillaging and greed. Trump is doing everything he can to take your Rights away!

  2. Albus Eddie
    Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8:46 am

    This is part of a longer term trend of the Government not trusting the citizenry.

