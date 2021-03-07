Company says $4.3 million ‘payment’ worked to influence state policy in Ohio GOP scandal

The scandal that made the Republican former Speaker of the Ohio state House one of the most unpopular politicians in American history expanded after a reporter noticed a fascinating admission in a regulatory filing.
“A previously unnoticed disclosure by FirstEnergy Corp. says the millions of dollars the company says it paid to someone shortly before they were hired as a top state utility regulator led to that person taking actions on the company’s behalf in their new state job,” Andrew Tobias reported for the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “In densely-worded legal disclosures filed in November, the Akron-based company said the $4.3 million payment the company made in January 2019 led to ‘conduct corresponding to such payment,’ and to that person ‘acting at the request or for the benefit of FirstEnergy as a consequence of receiving such payment.'”
“The company said the payment was a ‘noncompliance’ event that violated its terms with banks that lend it money, as was conduct by FirstEnergy officials ‘during the time period after such payment during which the Individual was acting in any governmental or regulatory capacity.’ The filings document updates to FirstEnergy’s agreements with its lenders, including new language …