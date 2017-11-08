Coal Only Supplied 2 Percent of U.K. Electricity in the First 6 Months of 2017

America under Trump is making a colossal mistake trying to keep carbon energy alive while the rest of the world is moving in the opposite direction. Even the U.K. which has mirrored the U.S. more than the continental nations gets it, as this report makes clear. This is good news.

Longannet Power State in 2011.
Credit: John Wikimedia

According to data from the U.K. government, coal-fired power plants only supplied 2% of electricity in the United Kingdom during the first six months of 2017. This is a stark contrast to just five years ago, where coal supplied about 40% of the U.K.’s electricity needs each year. At the same time, renewables have quickly ramped up and now supply a quarter of electricity in the country.

As previously discussed here on Plugged In, Scotland has already gone “coal-free” after more than a century, shuttering its last coal-fired power plant in the spring of 2016. This closure was a significant step toward Scotland’s goal of supplying 100% of its electricity demand using renewables by 2020. (emphasis added)

While coal power is still operating elsewhere in the United Kingdom it is supplying so little power at times that in National Grid announced on April 21, 2017, that the United Kingdom had gone without electricity from this fossil fuel for the first time since 1882. It was in this year that Thomas Edison opened the country’s first coal-fired power plant at Holborn in London.

Even starker numbers appear when looking at coal-mining in …

  1. nexus5th
    Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 5:57 am

    This is good news for sustainability and general well-being. It is so unfortunate that Unbridled Capitalism is still dominates our values in the United States

