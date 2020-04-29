Climate experts call for ‘dangerous’ Michael Moore film to be taken down

Author:     Oliver Milman
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 28 Apr 2020 14.15 EDT
Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/28/climate-dangerous-documentary-planet-of-the-humans-michael-moore-taken-down"

At least a dozen of you have written to recommend to me Michael Moore’s Planet of the Humans documentary. So two days ago I watched it. I have been a supporter of Moore’s work for years, have featured it on SR. But this film is appalling. It is essentially a propaganda product against the Green Movement.

Like all such efforts it is superficially plausible but, in fact, profoundly factually inaccurate beneath the bumper sticker level. Today,  a mathematician friend for whose intellect I have great respect, not knowing my reaction, wrote me with his, and it matched mine.

Michael Moore is a very smart person, and he did not do this casually. I have no idea what his motive is, but his product is abominable. It completely fails to recognize that we are in a transition out of the carbon/nuclear era, and like all transitions, it doesn’t happen all at once. This is not acknowledged.

I’ll give one example of what I mean about this “documentary.” At one point the video segues into a sequence showing a lump of coal and a solar panel. We are told this polluting coal is used to make the panel, so solar is an illusion to make us feel good. So what’s wrong with that? It’s factually true, but only at a superficial level, and the deeper levels are never mentioned.

First,  the coal is a one time pollution hit. The solar panel has a life span of 20 years and there is no further use for that coal, on a one-to-one basis.

Second, we are in a transition. Transitions are always messy with false starts because they are explorations into the unknown. Dozens of people tried to fly before two bicycle mechanics from Ohio built a tiny little plane took it to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and flew it to 852 feet and were airborne for 59 seconds.  The world changed but it was only the beginning. The solar panels of 2040 will bear little resemblance to those of 2020, just as flight in 1918 did not technically resemble the Spitfire aircraft of World War II that became operational in 1938.

Third, children realize that we must change the way we obtain and use energy so that it does not degrade the biosphere. That’s why there are so many young people are in the environmental movement. They realize there is no option about this. Why doesn’t Michael Moore realize that?

 

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Giant wind turbines are powered by strong winds in front of solar panels in Palm Springs, California. According to reports, California continues to lead the nation in green technology and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per capita, even with a growing economy and population.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

A new Michael Moore-produced documentary that takes aim at the supposed hypocrisy of the green movement is “dangerous, misleading and destructive” and should be removed from public viewing, according to an assortment of climate scientists and environmental campaigners.

The film, Planet of the Humans, was released on the eve of Earth Day last week by its producer, Michael Moore, the baseball cap-wearing documentarian known for Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine. Describing itself as a “full-frontal assault on our sacred cows”, the film argues that electric cars and solar energy are unreliable and rely upon fossil fuels to function. It also attacks figures including Al Gore for bolstering corporations that push flawed technologies over real solutions to the climate crisis.

Planet of the Humans has provoked a furious reaction from scientists and campaigners, however, who have called for it be taken down. Films for Action, an …

Link to Full Article:  Climate experts call for ‘dangerous’ Michael Moore film to be taken down

Will
Guest
Will

The one and significant point that I took away was the burning of trees for electricity and further destruction of forests worldwide. Here in eastern NC there has been a pelletizing process going on for sometime utilizing trees unfit for other economic purposes. The wood is shipped to Europe for “green” electricity generation. I will never understand how burning trees of any sort that have grown absorbing CO2 now release same back to the atmosphere is a good idea. Having been a tree hugger for sometime I see this falling under the category of any thing can be rationalized. A… Read more »

4 hours ago
sam crespi
Guest
sam crespi

I had 3 people who actually know Michael Moore post on my FB page yesterday saying he is not who many think he is. And he’s not respected or liked in his hometown.

3 hours ago

