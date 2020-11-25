Climate Change Will Make Parts of the U.S. Uninhabitable. Americans Are Still Moving There.

 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/climate-change-will-make-parts-of-the-u-s-uninhabitable-americans-are-still-moving-there

Perhaps because we have just spent the last four years trapped in the Trumpian nightmare of a president who is a climate change denier, many Americans don’t seem to realize what is coming. But coming it is. The video at the head of the article is not the most professional production, but the information it contains is worth your time, and I urge you to watch it.

Watch this video. The narration is annoying, but the information is critical, just look at Florida.

Over the past year, the advent of a professional economy powered by people working from home has quickened the conversation about where to live, particularly among millennials. “Is now the right time to buy property in Minnesota?” “Is Buffalo the new place to be?”

How important is proximity to fresh water? Should you risk moving somewhere that has fire seasons? How far north do you have to go to find liveable summers?

Americans have defied the norms of climate migration seen elsewhere in the world, flocking to cities like Phoenix, Houston and Miami that face some of the greatest risks from soaring temperatures and rising sea levels.

Those patterns seem likely to change.

New data from the Rhodium Group, analyzed by ProPublica, shows that climate damage will wreak havoc on the southern third of the country, erasing more than 8% of its economic output and likely turning migration from a choice to an imperative.

The data shows that the warming climate will alter everything from how we grow food to where people can plausibly live. Ultimately, millions of people will be …

