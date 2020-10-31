Clarence Thomas’ wife promotes bogus conspiracy theories attacking Joe Biden: report

Author:     Alex Henderson
Source:     Alter Net
Publication Date:     October 29, 2020
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2020/10/clarence-thomas-wife/"

This is the corruption that has now infected the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas is less a supreme court associate justice and more a political operative, and his wife… well, read and weep for your country’s corrupted judiciary, and understand why we rank 19th in the world for a fair and honorable justice system.

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Credit: Medium

When President George H.W. Bush, with the help of the U.S. Senate, replaced Justice Thurgood Marshall with Justice Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court in 1991, a common talking point among Republicans was that Bush showed his social conscience by picking another African-American. But Bush 41 replaced a liberal justice with one of the most far-right social conservatives the High Court has had in the last 30 years — and Justice Thomas’ wife, Republican activist Ginni Thomas, is equally far to the right. Recently, Ginny Thomas has been going out of her way to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, but according to the Associated Press, she hasn’t bothered to vet her information.

The AP’s Mark Sherman explains, “The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is using her Facebook page to amplify unsubstantiated claims of corruption by Joe Biden. Ginni Thomas, a long-time conservative activist, asked her more than 10,000 followers Monday to consider sharing a link focused on alleged corruption by the Democratic nominee for president and his son, Hunter, as well as claims that social media companies are censoring reports about the Bidens.”

Ginni Thomas is not only far-right — …

Phil Hughes

Well, social media companies are censoring the story and all indications are that the stories are true. Hunter Biden being a scumbag is not news but that is not important. And a corrupt politician is not anything new. But, the picture that is painted is that Joe Biden is compromised by China and we now better understand who he was compromised by Ukraine.

Reply

