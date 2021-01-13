Clarence Thomas’ wife cheered on anti-democracy rally before rioters stormed the Capitol

Hours before a violent mob of far-right extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, President Donald Trump and his supporters spoke at an event in Washington D.C. — where they demanded that Congress overturn the electoral college results for the 2020 presidential election. And one of those supporters was conspiracy theorist Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Ginni Thomas tweeted her support of that event on January 6, saying, "LOVE MAGA people!" and "God bless each of you standing up or praying." Slate's Mark Joseph Stern notes that after the attack on the Capitol Building, she added an addendum and posted, "Note: written before violence in US Capitol."
Stern, in an article published by Slate on January 8, notes, “Thomas, a conservative lobbyist and zealous supporter of Donald Trump, has fervently defended the president over the last four years. On her Facebook page, she frequently promotes baseless conspiracy theories about a ‘coup’ against Trump led by Jewish philanthropist George Soros, a frequent target of anti-Semitic …