Clarence Thomas’ wife cheered on anti-democracy rally before rioters stormed the Capitol

Author:     Alex Henderson
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 11, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/ginni-thomas/"

I am amazed that this story is not getting greater coverage. Ginni Thomas, the wife of associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has long been known as a supporter of christofascist causes. But this is absolutely a bridge too far. Thomas should be immediately impeached and removed from the bench. It is preposterous that a supreme court justice’s wife is cheering on an anti-democratic coup.

Insurrectionist admirer Ginni Thomas, wife of Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Hours before a violent mob of far-right extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, President Donald Trump and his supporters spoke at an event in Washington D.C. — where they demanded that Congress overturn the electoral college results for the 2020 presidential election. And one of those supporters was conspiracy theorist Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ginni Thomas tweeted her support of that event on January 6, saying, “LOVE MAGA people!” and “God bless each of you standing up or praying.” Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern notes that after the attack on the Capitol Building, she added an addendum and posted, “Note: written before violence in US Capitol.”https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1347395084527017985&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2F2021%2F01%2Fginni-thomas-applauded-the-rally-that-preceded-the-capitol-building-attack%2F&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxTired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.

Stern, in an article published by Slate on January 8, notes, “Thomas, a conservative lobbyist and zealous supporter of Donald Trump, has fervently defended the president over the last four years. On her Facebook page, she frequently promotes baseless conspiracy theories about a ‘coup’ against Trump led by Jewish philanthropist George Soros, a frequent target of anti-Semitic …

