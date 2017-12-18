City of Nazareth cancels Christmas celebrations in protest of Donald Trump’s Jerusalem embassy move

Author:     Jen Hayden
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Thursday Dec 14, 2017 · 10:14 AM PST
 Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/12/14/1724323/-City-of-Nazareth-cancels-Christmas-celebrations-in-protest-of-Donald-Trump-s-Jerusalem-embassy-move"

More of the Trumpian devastation to comity of the world.

Nazareth at Christmas last year. This year’s celebrations are cancelled because of Donald Trump’s nasty mind and appallingly bad judgment.

Donald Trump promised to bring Christmas back (as if it ever went away), telling his biggest fans over and over again that Christmas would be better than ever. Welp, after his decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the mayor of Nazareth is pulling the plug on a planned Christmas celebration. From the NY Daily News:

The Israeli town of Nazareth has canceled Christmas celebrations, with the mayor saying the end of festivities is due to President Trump.

Mayor Ali Salam, who presides over the town in northern Israel of mostly Muslims and Christians, announced Thursday that planned events such as a Christmas market and festival were called off.

He cited the U.S. decision directly and said that it had taken the “joy” from the celebrations in the hometown of Jesus Christ, according to 10 News.

Thanks a lot, Scrooge! You canceled the Christmas celebration in Jesus’ own hometown!…

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  City of Nazareth cancels Christmas celebrations in protest of Donald Trump’s Jerusalem embassy move

Comments

  1. James Oeming
    Monday, December 18, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Trump didn’t cancel it the celebration. The town cancelled it.

    To allow such a superficial event such as the mere moving of a capital to affect
    a deep celebration of Jesus indicates a lack of understanding of what Jesus is all about.

    These are counterfeit Christians, focusing on the wrong thing..

    Reply
  2. Stephan Schwartz
    Monday, December 18, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    The town explicitly said they cancelled the Christmas celebration because of the actions of Trump. Israeli press suggests they feared a terrorist event.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com