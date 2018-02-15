Citing U.S. Prison Conditions, British Appeals Court Refuses to Extradite Accused Hacker Lauri Love to the U.S.

Author:     Glenn Greenwald
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     February 6 2018, 4:03 a.m.
 Link: https://theintercept.com/2018/02/06/citing-u-s-prison-conditions-british-appeals-court-refuses-to-extradite-accused-hacker-lauri-love-to-the-u-s/"

The American Gulag is the largest prison system in the world, and one of the nastiest. It has become so notorious that British courts are refusing to permit extradition to America because of the vile prison conditions here. Aren’t you proud of that. Not.

A British courtroom.

A British Appeals court on Monday rejected demands from the U.S. government for the extradition of an accused British hacker, Lauri Love, citing the inability of U.S. prisons to humanely and adequately treat his medical and mental health ailments. Extradition to the U.S., the court ruled, would be “oppressive by reason of his physical and mental condition.”

Rejecting the prosecutor’s pleas that “the British courts should trust the United States to provide what it said it would provide” in order to secure Love’s health and safety, the court instead invoked extensive medical and psychological testimony that conditions inside American prisons are woefully inadequate to treat Love’s ailments. As a result, extradition and incarceration inside the U.S. prison system would exacerbate those health issues and produce a high risk of suicide.

Love, 33, is accused by the U.S. government of participating in the 2012 and 2013 hacking of the computer systems of various U.S. military agencies and private companies. The U.S. Justice Department, citing a confidential FBI source who claimed to have accessed chat rooms in which Love plotted with others on how to use the stolen data, indicted Love in three different states (New Jersey, New York, …

1 Comment
Comments

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 5:34 am

    Further evidence that the authoritarian empire we supposedly left to create a better system in the “new world” was thoroughly hijacked to create a worse empire. the tentacles of the elite who run this planet run deep.

    Reply

