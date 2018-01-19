CIA rendition flights from rustic North Carolina called to account by citizens

Author:     Lary Siems
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 17 Jan 2018 06.00 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jan/17/cia-rendition-flights-north-carolina-citizens-commission"

This is America. Are you proud of this? Neither were the people in the group that this story focuses on. They deserve our thanks. This is the 8 Laws in Action. If you master them you can bring about change.

This is the antidote to the first three stories in today’s edition.

Johnston Regional Airport near Raleigh, North Carolina
Credit: The Guardian

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA — A Gulfstream jet from a quiet airport south-east of Raleigh flew captives to be tortured around the world. The government failed to act but local people have refused to let the issue die

year after he was released from captivity in Guantánamo, Binyam Mohamed received a letter from Christina Cowger, an agricultural researcher from North Carolina. Enclosed was a petition of apology signed by nearly 800 visitors to the North Carolina State Fair.

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Binyam Mohamed.
 Binyam Mohamed. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

It was “a small gesture”, Cowger acknowledged, but her 2010 letter came with a commitment. North Carolina Stop Torture Now, an organization she co-founded, had been conducting protests, petition drives and legislative campaigns seeking an official investigation into an obscure firm operating flights out of her local airport.

The firm, Aero Contractors, was the CIA front company that operated the Gulfstream business jet that delivered Mohamed to a secret prison in Morocco to be tortured.

Though few government officials supported such an investigation, she wrote, the group pledged “to work toward true transparency and accountability in the United States for the crimes against you and other survivors”.…

Link to Full Article:  CIA rendition flights from rustic North Carolina called to account by citizens

  1. samcrespi
    Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:59 am

    My heart breaks for North Carolina, and at the same time, I’m cheering. The state and its people are struggling, pushing for change and as they take one step forward, another step back ensues, i.e. yesterday’s Supreme Court delay on gerrymandering.

    Reply

