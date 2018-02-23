Church blesses assault weapons because ‘returning Christ’ will pack an AR-15

Author:     BOB BRIGHAM
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     21 FEB 2018 AT 15:27 ET
The linkage of fundamentalist christian cults, whatever their denomination, and guns is a significant social factor that should never be ignored. This is how extreme it gets.

Parishioners in Pennsylvania are planning to attend church services armed with AR-15 rifles so that they can be blessed, WNEP reported.

“This will be a big thing for us. It’s a new stage for us because it incorporates the rod of iron, as it is in Revelations. Revelations talks about the returning Christ ruling with the rod of iron,” said Tim Elder.

Sanctuary Church and Rod of Iron Ministries is an offshoot of the Unification Church, founded by the late Sun Myung Moon. It is led by his son, the Rev. Sean Moon.

“This rod of iron is the AR-15, in today’s terms,” Elder claimed.

Elder is referencing Revelation 2:27.

“And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; as the vessels of a potter shall they be broken to shivers: even as I received of my Father,” the King James translation reads. Other translations refer to an “iron scepter” instead of “rod of iron.”

Sun Myung Moon also founded the conservative Washington Times.

The AR-15 blessing ceremony will occur in Dreher Township in Northeast Pennsylvania. The Moon family moved their Kahr Firearms factory to nearby Blooming Grove in 2015.

The Rev. Sean Moon attended the …

  1. david axtell
    Friday, February 23, 2018 at 5:21 am

    I don’t know how many out there remember the underground comic during the 60’s called “New Adventures of Jesus”, but this fits right in with that. A classic!

