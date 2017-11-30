The Christian Legal Army Behind ‘Masterpiece Cakeshop’

Author:     Sarah Posner
Source:     The Nation
Publication Date:     29 November 2017
 Link: https://www.thenation.com/article/the-christian-legal-army-behind-masterpiece-cakeshop/"

Here is yet another facet of the christofascist drive to breech the wall of church and state and to make the new cult version of Christianity the defining force in America. These people are very serious, and they are willing to work the nooks and crannies of U.S. culture to get their way.

Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, is at the center of a case that will be considered by the Supreme Court on December 5.
Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

On a sunny morning in September, Representative Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican, held a press conference with four of her congressional colleagues to announce their support for Jack Phillips, a Colorado baker. The conservative Christian and “cake artist” had been found in violation of Colorado’s anti-discrimination law when he refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Phillips is now the plaintiff in one of the most closely watched cases on the Supreme Court’s docket this term, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

Hartzler had just spent a good part of her summer pressing for a ban on transgender people in the military because she believes they constitute a “domestic threat.” She was one of 86 Republican lawmakers who had just signed onto an amicus brief supporting Phillips’s novel claim that baking and decorating a wedding cake is constitutionally protected …

