China's Crazy Plan to Keep Sand From Swallowing the World

Author: VINCE BEISER
Source: Mother Jones
Publication Date: SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2017 ISSUE
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2017/08/china-plants-billions-of-trees-in-the-desert/"

China is embarked on the creation of an ecological civilization which in practical terms means working with the earth’s meta-systems, instead of trying to just exploit them without consideration as to consequences. Here is an example of what the Chinese are doing.

The person who wrote this article is not sure it will work — I think it will — and apparently does not realize the historical precedent to be seen in the Sahara. Did you know that the Sahara was once the great grain belt of the Roman Empire, maintained by the Sixth Augusta Legion? That Leptis Magna in Libya, now in ruins, was once the Chicago of the empire? Didn’t learn that in school either?

The rest of the world is waking up to the Theorem of Wellbeing, sadly the United States is not.

The Kubuqi Desert is the seventh largest desert in China. It lies to the north of Ordos Plateau in Inner Mongolia, covering 18,600 square kilometres. In the 1980s, over 100,000 herdsmen and farmers suffered from Kubuqiís harsh weather. The desert was one of the three major sources of sandstorms that would engulf the Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei areas. Many communities in Kubuqi lacked access to basic public services like schools, hospitals, electricity and roads. The desert was locally known as the Dune of Death.
Today Kubuqi has been transformed into a scene of greenery, home to around 100 species of plants and wild animals. Far from being a degraded ëDune of Deathí, Kubuqi Desert Park itself now attracts 200,000 visitors annually.
This spectacular change was driven by the vision of self-made industrial billionaire and locally- born Mr Wang Wenbiao, then a salt factory manager in Kubuqi. He established Elion Resources Group in 1988, a diversified company that deals in desertification prevention and control, coal exploitation, clean energy, and natural pharmaceutical industries.

The view from the top of this windblown hill in Duolun County, in China’s Inner Mongolia region, could be described as either profoundly inspiring or deeply strange. For miles …

Link to Full Article: China's Crazy Plan to Keep Sand From Swallowing the World

