China’s Crazy Plan to Keep Sand From Swallowing the World

The view from the top of this windblown hill in Duolun County, in China’s Inner Mongolia region, could be described as either profoundly inspiring or deeply strange. For miles …
China is embarked on the creation of an ecological civilization which in practical terms means working with the earth’s meta-systems, instead of trying to just exploit them without consideration as to consequences. Here is an example of what the Chinese are doing.
The person who wrote this article is not sure it will work — I think it will — and apparently does not realize the historical precedent to be seen in the Sahara. Did you know that the Sahara was once the great grain belt of the Roman Empire, maintained by the Sixth Augusta Legion? That Leptis Magna in Libya, now in ruins, was once the Chicago of the empire? Didn’t learn that in school either?
The rest of the world is waking up to the Theorem of Wellbeing, sadly the United States is not.
Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.
Pareese USA
The content of the workshop was groundbreaking and fantastic. Thank you very much. The scientific studies gave a lot of really important insights and helped to fortify motivation and commitment.
Margot Australia
This class exceeded expectations. My life feels perfectly aligned with all of the content, so much so that I couldn’t ignore the build-up of energy, the high vibrational quality in my body and mind. I practice qigong, and pranayama, and vedic chanting, etc., and am no stranger to shifts in vibration and states of consciousness. Thank you so much for acting as a guide on this spiritual journey. If you set the intention of my receiving your energetic gifts, I certainly felt the inflow. I’ve almost been moved to tears on several occasions these past few weeks. The Opening to the Infinite program has added much-needed context to a cosmic shift in consciousness that continues to unfold." My deepest gratitude,
Colleen USA
What I loved most concerning Stephan Schwartz' "Opening to the Infinite" 2014 online workshop is the simple, direct and precise manner with which he goes through sometimes complex concepts, experies or procedures, but also that he uses the right words to make us want to cross with him the boundaries of time, of space and of our intellectual and spiritual comfort zones.
Jean-Luc France
I found this workshop to be what I had hoped, which is that it raised my awareness by presenting the research that shows our consciousness is much more powerful, and important, than we realize in everyday life. There is something about having that realization that makes it possible to then act on it, and live differently in the world.
Diane USA
I've been formally trained in Controlled Remote Viewing for about 5 years, and I'm fairly adept at it. I found the guidance and audio tracks on RV to be helpful, however, which I wasn't expecting. Techniques employed so far have been of benefit and not at all at odds with my current methodology. I also found the research in all areas to be very enlightening and of great interest, especially in the topics of meditation and distance healing. I have started meditation practice again because of this and really like Stephan's smart approach for the 'modern mind'. Overall, I'm glad I took the course and am sad to see it over so soon.
Michael USA
I am using the meditation technique which has gotten me back into daily meditation thankfully, and the healing meditation was surprisingly helpful.
Kathleen USA