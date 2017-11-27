How China plans to beat the U.S. at technology

Author:     Sherisse Pham
Source:     CNN Tech
Publication Date:     November 8, 2017: 9:05 PM ET
 Link: http://money.cnn.com/2017/11/07/technology/china-tech-lead-us-trump/index.html?iid=EL"

There is a major trend, a major shift, going on in the world.  We in the U.S. are trying to elect a child molester and teen stalker, so he can work with another predator, and his band of incompetents, who collectively can’t think past the next profit quarter, who deny climate change exists, and are trying to keep us committed to carbon. Meanwhile the Chinese are committed to a 50 year program to create an “ecological civilization” and dominate the next wave of technology. Consider the following.

The Shanghai Skyline 2017

President Trump has made technology a key battleground in U.S. relations with China. He launched an investigation into alleged Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property earlier this year. But some experts say a bigger concern is Beijing’s huge bets on the technologies of the future.

The Chinese government is throwing its weight behind sectors like artificial intelligence, electric cars and computer chips, pumping in money to create tech champions with global clout.

Western companies have already raised concerns about the plans, warning they may give Chinese companies an unfair edge at home and abroad. Some analysts have called for the U.S. to ramp up spending on technology research in order to keep pace.

As Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, here’s a look at some of the key areas where China is giving the U.S. a run for its money.

Artificial intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently predicted that whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence “will become the ruler of the world.”

China wants to be that leader. It laid out its plan this summer to become an artificial intelligence superpower …

Link to Full Article:  How China plans to beat the U.S. at technology

