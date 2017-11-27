How China plans to beat the U.S. at technology

President Trump has made technology a key battleground in U.S. relations with China. He launched an investigation into alleged Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property earlier this year. But some experts say a bigger concern is Beijing’s huge bets on the technologies of the future.
Western companies have already raised concerns about the plans, warning they may give Chinese companies an unfair edge at home and abroad. Some analysts have called for the U.S. to ramp up spending on technology research in order to keep pace.
As Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, here’s a look at some of the key areas where China is giving the U.S. a run for its money.
Artificial intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently predicted that whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence “will become the ruler of the world.”
China wants to be that leader. It laid out its plan this summer to become an artificial intelligence superpower …