China is methodically building the world’s most ambitious carbon market

Author:     David Roberts
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Dec 22, 2017, 12:40pm EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2017/12/22/16804594/china-carbon-trading-system"

Remember the carbon market? The media has kind of lost the bubble on that story, but while American international policy has been lost in a miasma of Tweets, and Donald Trump’s diseased ego, China has been methodically moving along setting itself up to be the dominant national power in the last half of the 21st century, and this is one of the ways they are doing it. Here’s the report.

On Tuesday, China officially announced that it would create the world’s largest carbon trading system, meant to help the country meet its ambitious climate change and clean energy targets. (The country wants to get 20 percent of its energy from renewables, and peak its emissions, by 2030.)

It can be difficult for Americans, most of whom don’t track China’s carbon policy very closely, to understand the significance of such developments, so let’s try to put it in context.

To make a long story short: Yes, a comprehensive carbon trading system covering the world’s largest emitter will, eventually, be a Very Big Deal. But Tuesday’s announcement was neither the beginning nor the completion of that effort, only a signpost on a path that the country is navigating with great care.

It’s an exciting signpost, though!

U.S. President Trump Visits China
Debating the finer points of climate policy. 
Thomas Peter – Pool/Getty Images
 

China is building its carbon trading system slowly and deliberately

Back in 2011, China’s government laid out a plan to gradually create a national carbon market. (It appeared in the country’s 12th Five-Year Plan, covering 2011-’15.) The key word here is gradually.

We still don’t know much about how this will

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  China is methodically building the world’s most ambitious carbon market

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com