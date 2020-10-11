China Has Surprised the World With Climate Action Announcement

Author:     Hao Tan, Elizabeth Thurbon, John Mathews, Sung-Young Kim
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Oct. 08, 2020 12:34PM EST
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/china-climate-action-2060-2648140974.html"

While Trump and the Republicans are doing everything they can to keep the United States tied to carbon energy China, like Europe, is moving in the diametrically opposite direction. This is one of the many signs of the world’s changing geopolitics.

Beijing’s Forbidden City is seen here covered by smog. Credit: Yinan Chen / Wikimedia Commons / CC0

China’s President Xi Jinping surprised the global community recently by committing his country to net-zero emissions by 2060. Prior to this announcement, the prospect of becoming “carbon neutral” barely rated a mention in China’s national policies.

China currently accounts for about 28% of global carbon emissions – double the U.S. contribution and three times the European Union’s. Meeting the pledge will demand a deep transition of not just China’s energy system, but its entire economy.

Importantly, China’s use of coal, oil and gas must be slashed, and its industrial production stripped of emissions. This will affect demand for Australia’s exports in coming decades.

It remains to be seen whether China’s climate promise is genuine, or simply a ploy to win international favor. But it puts pressure on many other nations – not least Australia – to follow.

Goodbye, Fossil Fuels

Coal is currently used to generate about 60% of China’s electricity. Coal must be phased out for China to meet its climate target, unless technologies such as carbon-capture and storage become commercially viable.

Natural gas is increasingly used in China for heating …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  China Has Surprised the World With Climate Action Announcement
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com