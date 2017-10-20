Children are Dying at Alarming Rates in Foster Care, and Nobody is Bothering to Investigate

Author:     Ruan Grim and Aida Chavez
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     October 18 2017, 10:28 a.m
 Link: https://theintercept.com/2017/10/18/foster-care-children-deaths-mentor-network/"

Republicans are wild to privatize what were formerly public institutions, schools, prisons, hospitals, child care. Why? The political blather they put forward is how improved everything will be. But that is not the real reason.

We now have the evidence, and it is clear and universal. Privatization makes a small group of owners richer but social outcome data always shows that privatization degrades the wellbeing of everyone served by those privatized, formerly public, institutions.

This story confirms yet again a nasty truth no one likes to talk about: The United States of America does not care much about the wellbeing of its children. I find the behavior of religious “pro-lifers” particularly despicable. They are obsessed with fetuses but once you are born, they have no time for you, and you are on your own.

Children in the for-profit foster care system are dying at alarming rates, but the deaths are not being investigated, and autopsies are not even being attached to the now-closed case files, a two-year investigation has found.

The investigation, conducted and released in rare bipartisan fashion by the Senate Finance Committee, looked closely at one of the largest private providers of foster care services, the MENTOR Network.

The companies and agencies charged with keeping foster children safe often failed to provide the most basic protections or take steps to prevent tragedies, the investigation found.

In the wake of the report, shares of the MENTOR Network’s parent company, Civitas Solutions, traded sharply downward, but quickly rebounded amid a lack of press coverage.

By pushing the report to colleagues, Sen. Ron Wyden, the committee’s top-ranking Democratic member, said he and panel chair Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, are trying to “light a big fire around” …

<< Prev
