CDC Offered Detailed Guidance on Safely Reopening Businesses. White House Said Report Would ‘Never See the Light of Day’
Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were told by the White House that the agency’s detailed guidance on reopening local economies would “never see the light of day,” according to an Associated Press report published Thursday.
The guidance was set to be released last Friday and provided specific advice for local officials and business owners as many states begin to reopen. It covered safety protocols that should be in place before restaurants, childcare facilities, and other venues can begin operating as normal again.
Evidently preferring that the public rely on the White House’s more vague guidelines, the Trump administration shelved the 17-page report, which was then provided to the AP by CDC scientists on the condition of anonymity.
The White House’s actions represent “one more instance of this administration undercutting experts for its …