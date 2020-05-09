CDC Offered Detailed Guidance on Safely Reopening Businesses. White House Said Report Would ‘Never See the Light of Day’

Author:     Julia Conley
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Thursday, May 07, 2020
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/07/cdc-offered-detailed-guidance-safely-reopening-businesses-white-house-said-report"

Here is the basic Trump strategy: Don’t pay any attention to facts, scientists, or doctors peasants. Just listen to the president, he will tell you what reality is, and what to think.

As all my readers know, my first priority is fostering wellbeing and I do not think that at any time in American history there has ever been a president, an administration, or a party (read cult) less interested in that.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to President Donald J. Trump as he speaks with members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty

Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were told by the White House that the agency’s detailed guidance on reopening local economies would “never see the light of day,” according to an Associated Press report published Thursday. 

The guidance was set to be released last Friday and provided specific advice for local officials and business owners as many states begin to reopen. It covered safety protocols that should be in place before restaurants, childcare facilities, and other venues can begin operating as normal again. 

Evidently preferring that the public rely on the White House’s more vague guidelines, the Trump administration shelved the 17-page report, which was then provided to the AP by CDC scientists on the condition of anonymity.

The White House’s actions represent “one more instance of this administration undercutting experts for its …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  CDC Offered Detailed Guidance on Safely Reopening Businesses. White House Said Report Would ‘Never See the Light of Day’

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com