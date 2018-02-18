Carl Gallups: Mass Shooting Are A Demonic Attempt To Weaken America Through Gun Control In Preparation For The Antichrist

Author:     Kyle Mantyla
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     February 16, 2018 11:46 am
 Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/carl-gallups-mass-shooting-are-a-demonic-attempt-to-weaken-america-through-gun-control-in-preparation-for-the-antichrist/"

When you hear references on television or read in the paper about Trump’s base this is who they are talking about. About a third of the country lives in this reality.

Carl Gallup, Trump supporter
Credit: Daily Mail

Carl Gallups, a right-wing pastor and conspiracy theorist who spoke at Trump campaign rallies in 2016, appeared on TheDove TV’s “Focus Today” program yesterday to discuss the mass shooting at a Florida high school earlier this week, which he said was part of a demonic attack aimed at weakening America through gun control in preparation for the rise of the Antichrist.

“This has it’s origins in the spiritual realms,” he said. “There is a concerted demonic attempt to undermine the United States of America, to bring it down, to destroy the most precious among us. Why is that such a demonic attempt? Because we know the scriptures say that there will arise a generation that will see this Antichrist system, this one-world order … The bottom line is we are headed that way.”

“The United States is the largest Christian nation the planet has ever seen,” Gallups continued. “It’s the number one military superpower, it’s the number one economic superpower and so there is a demonic attempt to destroy it, to bring it down, to break the culture into some kind of submission. One of those ways is to take away our ability …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Carl Gallups: Mass Shooting Are A Demonic Attempt To Weaken America Through Gun Control In Preparation For The Antichrist

Comments

  1. sam
    Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 6:39 am

    The connection to psychiatric drugs is still suppressed by the MSM.

    Reply
  2. Rev. Dean
    Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 8:15 am

    According to Noam Chomsky, who is about the world’s leading philosopher: it is America that is the worst threat to the world and the human race, especially since we have the largest military and the most guns and the largest impact on the environment. It is more likely that Trump, with his finger on the “Nuclear button” is the Antichrist, and America is behind his threat, since we allowed him to be voted in, so that makes us the apocalyptic threat to the world.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

