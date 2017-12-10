Canola oil may worsen memory

Author:     Jasmin Collier
Source:     Medical News Today
Publication Date:     Thursday 7 December 2017
 Link: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/320294.php"

DON’t USE CANOLA OIL. That’s pretty much the bottom line.

Credit: Amazon.com

Canola oil is regularly promoted as a healthful cooking fat. A new study, however, suggests that it could be more harmful than helpful — particularly for the brain.

Senior study investigator Dr. Domenico Praticò, of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Scientific Reports.

Canola oil is a type of vegetable oil that comes from rapeseed, or Brassica napus, which is a yellow flowering plant that belongs to the cabbage family.

The very first commercially consumable form of canola oil was developed by Canadian researchersin the 1970s. Unlike some forms of rapeseed oil, canola oil is low in erucic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid that some research has linked to cardiovascular problems and cancer.

Canola oil is also low in saturated fats and high in polyunsaturated fats, which can lower cholesteroland protect the heart.

In fact, studies claim that canola oil “can now be regarded as one of …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Canola oil may worsen memory

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com