Canola oil may worsen memory

Canola oil is regularly promoted as a healthful cooking fat. A new study, however, suggests that it could be more harmful than helpful — particularly for the brain.
Senior study investigator Dr. Domenico Praticò, of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Scientific Reports.
Canola oil is a type of vegetable oil that comes from rapeseed, or Brassica napus, which is a yellow flowering plant that belongs to the cabbage family.
The very first commercially consumable form of canola oil was developed by Canadian researchersin the 1970s. Unlike some forms of rapeseed oil, canola oil is low in erucic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid that some research has linked to cardiovascular problems and cancer.
Canola oil is also low in saturated fats and high in polyunsaturated fats, which can lower cholesteroland protect the heart.
In fact, studies claim that canola oil “can now be regarded as one of …