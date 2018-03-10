‘Campaigns of fear worked’: Neurotic people were particularly vulnerable to Trump and Brexit, study shows

Author:     ELIZABETH PREZA
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     09 MAR 2018 AT 12:41 ET
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2018/03/campaigns-fear-worked-neurotic-people-particularly-vulnerable-trump-brexit-study-shows/

Something very fundamental is going on in several western democracies, the Psychophysiology of Politics Trend. Psychology and neuroscience have combined to show political operatives how voters can be manipulated without their even knowing it is happening. This is how Trump was elected and why, as I write this, his approval rating across all polls is 40.7 per cent.

I have published several reports on this in SR, and written several papers I have published elsewhere. This is as big a deal as Russian meddling, and it is getting almost no attention, except from those who know how to carry out the manipulations.

A new Social Psychological and Personality Science study published Thursday found that “neurotic traits positively predicted” shares of voters who opted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election or to “leave” in the Brexit vote that same year.

According to University of Austin psychology professor Sam Gosling—one of the study’s co-authors—of the Big Five personality traits (openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism), ”regions highest on neuroticism are particularly receptive to political campaigns that emphasize danger and loss and that previous campaigns have not tapped into these themes as strongly as we saw in 2016.”

The study, spearheaded by Queensland University of Technology psychologist Martin Obschonka, analyzed personality data from 17,217 Britons and over 3 million U.S. participants, testing for “regional prevalence of neurotic personality traits”—including anxiety, and depression.

The researchers them compared those traits with models previously used to predict voting behavior, namely openness and conscientious. As ZMEscience notes, “past studies have shown that low openness and high conscientiousness are good indicators of conservative political views.”

“The models traditionally used for predicting and explaining political behavior did not capture an essential factor that influenced people’s voting decisions in 2016,” Obschonka said.

Researchers found higher levels of …

Link to Full Article:  ‘Campaigns of fear worked’: Neurotic people were particularly vulnerable to Trump and Brexit, study shows

