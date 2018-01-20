Californians can now get rid of their old weed convictions

Author:     David Noriega
Source:     Vice News
Publication Date:     Jan 16, 2018
 Link: https://news.vice.com/en_us/article/xw4m9z/california-is-offering-one-million-weed-felons-a-clean-slate"

Here is some good news. Once again California under democratic governance leads the way in fostering wellbeing.

Credit: Vice News

Jan. 1 was a big day for California: In addition to legalizing recreational marijuana, the state fully adopted one of the most sweeping criminal justice reforms in recent years.

The new law, Prop 64, not only OK’d possession for people 21 and older but also allows anyone to apply to have their past marijuana-related offenses reduced or expunged completely. And roughly one million Californians are eligible, according to the Drug Policy Alliance.

A clean record would allow people to vote, apply for many loans and licenses, and, perhaps most importantly, answer “no” when potential employers ask whether they have a felony in their past. The change particularly affects African-Americans in California, who were five times as likely to get arrested for a marijuana felony than white offenders, and thus disproportionately saddled with the lifelong constraints that come with a criminal record.

“It really kind of affected me,” said Rayshon Williams, who’s now eligible to get one of his felony convictions reduced. “The whole time, they’re not gonna hire you because they see that ‘F’ on your record.”

With the drastic shift in law enforcement, the new challenge for advocates, legal aid providers, and county public defender’s offices …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Californians can now get rid of their old weed convictions

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com