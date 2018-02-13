California wants more electric cars. The Trump administration doesn’t. Automakers are in the hot seat

Author:     EVAN HALPER
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     FEB 02, 2018 | 8:00 AM
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-fuel-standards-fight-20180202-story.html"

A very interesting trend is developing. The 6th largest economy in the world, California, joining Europe and Asia, is working to move out of the carbon energy era, while the American federal government under Trump is moving in exactly the opposite direction, seeking to protect and sustain carbon energy. It is producing some very interesting stressors. Here an example of what I mean.

E-Golf electric cars hang in the assembly line of a Volkswagen factor in Dresden, Germany, which opened last year. Environmental advocates say the U.S. risks falling behind Europe and Asia in producing electric cars as the Trump administration eases pressure on automakers. (Jens Meyer / AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An intensifying clash between California and Washington over getting cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles on the road has put auto companies in a bind as they contemplate what cars they should be rolling onto showroom floors.

The signals to automakers couldn’t conflict more: California, with the nation’s largest auto market, is stepping up pressure to stay on track with the state’s ambitious climate goals. The Trump administration is moving to free the companies of such obligations and even has threatened to strip California of its power to impose existing requirements within its borders.

At stake: Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to get 5 million electric vehicles onto California’s roads by 2030 as well as the kinds of cars that drivers nationwide will be able to buy over the next decade.

Carmakers are left to gamble on how aggressively to follow California’s blueprint as the Trump administration tries to undermine it.

The dilemma is

  1. Gus diZerega
    Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8:33 am

    At what point is it more accurate to use the word “evil” than any other, if we want a single word to describe these people? I think we have passed that point.

  2. Rev. Dean
    Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 9:21 am

    The last statement about Model T’s makes me drool for those days when you could but a car that was easy to fix, and had none of the unnecessary gadgets on these newer cars which are impossible to fix. Give me an old, efficient Ford Model T any day, and I’ll take it over those overpriced cars of today.

