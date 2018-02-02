California prosecutors are clearing old marijuana convictions. Thousands will benefit.

Author:     German Lopez
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Feb 1, 2018, 11:10am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/2/1/16959330/california-marijuana-legalization-expunge"

Here is some good news. People swept up in the ill-conceived and quite stupid Reagan and Republican “War on Drugs,” who had their lives turned upside down, now have a chance to clear their record. I find it quite notable that this is happening in California the state under Democratic governor Jerry Brown that is leading the nation in wellbeing oriented social policies. Compare California to Republican governed states like Kansas, Wisconsin, and Florida, and on the basis of data not partisan bloviation you can easily see which approach produces a higher quality of life for the citizens of those states.

After California legalized marijuana, some officials in the state are taking steps to amend for the old war on pot.

The latest example: San Francisco and San Diego’s district attorneys are moving to automatically clear and downgrade people’s past marijuana-related records — potentially benefiting more than 12,000 people. District attorneys are typically charged with enforcing anti-drug laws, but here they’re actually trying to undo past enforcement.

Under California’s marijuana legalization initiative, Proposition 64, people with past marijuana convictions can petition a court to have low-level offenses expunged and higher-level offenses downgraded to lower-level crimes. But the process can be costly: It can require hiring a lawyer, paying court fees, finding the time to go to court, and so on.

San Francisco and San Diego’s district attorneys are taking proactive steps, looking through past marijuana convictions on their own and taking automatic action on what they find — expunging low-level convictions and downgrading higher-level offenses.

San Francisco has so far identified 7,900 cases that may be expunged or downgraded, while San Diego has identified 4,700.

Other California jurisdictions are either letting people petition courts on their own or working through past convictions on a case-by-case basis.

California voted to fully legalize …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  California prosecutors are clearing old marijuana convictions. Thousands will benefit.

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com