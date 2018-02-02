California prosecutors are clearing old marijuana convictions. Thousands will benefit.

After California legalized marijuana, some officials in the state are taking steps to amend for the old war on pot.
The latest example: San Francisco and San Diego’s district attorneys are moving to automatically clear and downgrade people’s past marijuana-related records — potentially benefiting more than 12,000 people. District attorneys are typically charged with enforcing anti-drug laws, but here they’re actually trying to undo past enforcement.
Under California’s marijuana legalization initiative, Proposition 64, people with past marijuana convictions can petition a court to have low-level offenses expunged and higher-level offenses downgraded to lower-level crimes. But the process can be costly: It can require hiring a lawyer, paying court fees, finding the time to go to court, and so on.
San Francisco and San Diego’s district attorneys are taking proactive steps, looking through past marijuana convictions on their own and taking automatic action on what they find — expunging low-level convictions and downgrading higher-level offenses.
San Francisco has so far identified 7,900 cases that may be expunged or downgraded, while San Diego has identified 4,700.
Other California jurisdictions are either letting people petition courts on their own or working through past convictions on a case-by-case basis.
