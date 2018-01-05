California prepares for legal and political battles after Sessions takes tougher enforcement stand on marijuana

Author:     Patrick McGreevy
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     JAN. 4, 2018, 2:50 P.M.
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-california-prepares-for-legal-political-1515106266-html"

This report, speaks directly to the previous story about Jeff Sessions attempt to suppress marijuana, and the reaction that is evoking from states where it is legal. I think this is going to be a major battle that will do great damage to the Republican Party, which I think is good news.

Marijuana Shop
Credit:www.tokeofthetown.com

Days after California began issuing licenses for marijuana sales, state leaders were preparing Thursday for possible political and legal battles in response to a decision by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to rescind a federal policy that has allowed dispensaries to operate without fear of prosecution.

Officials from the administration of Gov. Jerry Brown and California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said they are prepared to defend state laws including Proposition 64, the initiative approved by California voters in November 2016 that allows possession and sale of marijuana for recreational use.

“In California, we decided it was best to regulate, not criminalize, cannabis. Unlike others, we embrace, not fear, change. After all, this is 2018 not the 20th century,” Becerra said. “At the California Department of Justice we intend to vigorously enforce our state’s laws and protect our state’s interests.”

The state defiantly continued Thursday to process hundreds of licenses allowing pot sales, said Bureau of Cannabis Control Chief Lori Ajax.

Brown’s administration “is conferring with the California attorney general and other states in response to this action,” Ajax said. “We expect the federal government to respect the rights of states and the votes of millions of …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  California prepares for legal and political battles after Sessions takes tougher enforcement stand on marijuana

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com