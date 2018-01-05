California prepares for legal and political battles after Sessions takes tougher enforcement stand on marijuana
Days after California began issuing licenses for marijuana sales, state leaders were preparing Thursday for possible political and legal battles in response to a decision by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to rescind a federal policy that has allowed dispensaries to operate without fear of prosecution.
Officials from the administration of Gov. Jerry Brown and California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said they are prepared to defend state laws including Proposition 64, the initiative approved by California voters in November 2016 that allows possession and sale of marijuana for recreational use.
“In California, we decided it was best to regulate, not criminalize, cannabis. Unlike others, we embrace, not fear, change. After all, this is 2018 not the 20th century,” Becerra said. “At the California Department of Justice we intend to vigorously enforce our state’s laws and protect our state’s interests.”
The state defiantly continued Thursday to process hundreds of licenses allowing pot sales, said Bureau of Cannabis Control Chief Lori Ajax.
Brown’s administration “is conferring with the California attorney general and other states in response to this action,” Ajax said. “We expect the federal government to respect the rights of states and the votes of millions of …