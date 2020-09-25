California Plans to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars in 15 Years

Author:     Brad Plumer and Jill Cowan
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Sept. 23, 2020
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/23/climate/california-ban-gas-cars.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage"

California is joining with most of Europe to eliminate petroleum-powered vehicles. States controlled by Republicans, in contrast, like Trump don’t buy the reality of climate change, and either promote petroleum or are indifferent to its regulation. This, in essence, is promoting a crime against humanity

Transportation remains California’s largest source of planet-warming emissions, accounting for roughly 40 percent of the state’s greenhouse gases from human activity.
Credit: Ben Margot/Associated Press

California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars statewide by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, in a sweeping move aimed at accelerating the state’s efforts to combat global warming amid a deadly and record-breaking wildfire season.

In an executive order, Governor Newsom directed California’s regulators to develop a plan that would require automakers to sell steadily more zero-emissions passenger vehicles in the state, such as battery-powered or hydrogen-powered cars and pickup trucks, until they make up 100 percent of new auto sales in just 15 years.

The plan would also set a goal for all heavy-duty trucks on the road in California to be zero emissions by 2045 where possible. And the order directs the state’s transportation agencies to look for near-term actions to reduce Californian’s reliance on driving by, for example, expanding access to mass transit and biking.

“This is the next big global industry,” Governor Newsom said at a news conference on Wednesday, referring to clean-energy technologies such as electric vehicles. “And California wants to dominate it.”

California has …

Rev. Dean

Some of us older citizens can only depend upon older gas powered cars unfortunately because we cannot afford new cars and do not have any choice in the matter. I drive a 1990 Toyota and will probably have to drive it until I pass away. I keep it working by repairing it myself and have even rebuilt the engine in my driveway and it still runs well. I have also replaced fenders and other parts to keep it in shape so it always passes inspection. i even put in a whole new brake system because that is the most important… Read more »

