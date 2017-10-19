California Governor Signs Law To Make Drug Pricing More Transparent

Author:     APRIL DEMBOSKY
Source:     npr KQED
Publication Date:     October 10, 20173:25 PM ET
 Link: http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/10/10/556896668/california-governor-signs-law-to-make-drug-pricing-more-transparent"

I have chosen this article for two reasons. First, this is good news from California that may beneficially affect the entire nation given the size of California’s economy. It is a much needed first step in reducing the power of the pharmaceutical industry, which strongly opposed this legislation.

Second, this report and the next one clearly illustrate the difference between wellbeing oriented Blue value governance and social policies, and their Red value equivalents. A child can see which is superior. Adults, apparently not so much as measured by their voting.

Credit: Shutterstock

California Gov. Jerry Brown defied the drug industry Monday, signing the most comprehensive drug price transparency bill in the nation that will force drug makers to publicly justify big price hikes.

“Californians have a right to know why their medical costs are out of control, especially when pharmaceutical profits are soaring,” Brown says. “This measure is a step at bringing transparency, truth, exposure to a very important part of our lives, that is the cost of prescription drugs.”

Brown says the bill was part of a broader push toward correcting growing economic inequities in the U.S., and called on the pharmaceutical leaders “at the top” to consider doing business in a way that helps those with a lot less.

“The rich are getting richer. The powerful are getting more powerful,” Brown says. “So this is just another example where the powerful get more power and take more… We’ve …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  California Governor Signs Law To Make Drug Pricing More Transparent

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com